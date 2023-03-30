Tonga loses opening FIBA 3X3 Asia Cup Game to NZ

NZ opened the game with a strong start after Dominique Kelman-Poto scored a pointer.

It wasn’t long before Tonga came back to level the points after Viliami Foketi scored a 2 pointer.

NZ then stole the lead again with a 1 pointer shot from Tai Wynyard.

Tonga fought back with a 1 pointer from Moses Alipate, making the scores level at 3-all.

New Zealand proved to be a stronger side after they extended their lead with three consecutive 2 pointers and followed by a free throw from Poto and 1 pointer from Richard Rodger, 12-3.

Foketi proved himself to be the star of the Tongan side and fought back after scoring a 1 pointer 12-4.

Poto helped his NZ side again to continue their lead with his 1 pointer, 13-4.

Foketi bounced back with another 1 pointer 13-5.

NZ then made another stunt of three consecutive 1 pointers that stretched their lead 16-5.

Tonga bounced back with two 1 pointers from Foketi and Alipate 16-7.

NZ again adding to their lead with three consecutive 1 pointers, all by Poto, 19-7 before Foketi shot a pointer.

New Zealand then sealed the victory with a 1 pointer shot from Christopher McIntosh 20-10.