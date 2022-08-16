Tonga moves up to 9th place in Netball World ranking

The team finished both the PacificAUS Series in March 2022 and the Netball World Cup Qualifier Oceania in July 2022 unbeaten resulting in an improvement in the ranking. World Netball requires teams to have played 6 or more matches in the ranking period to be eligible for a World Ranking.

Tonga has reached this threshold again and they now regain a world ranking, entering in 9th place in the world. This is a remarkable achievement as their highest previous ranking was 19th.

The success of Tonga has led to Scotland moving down one place to 10th, and Trinidad & Tobago and Northern Ireland also moving down once place to 11th and 12th.

Leading the world ranking is Australia, leaving New Zealand in second and Jamaica in third place.

England is ranked fourth.

Tonga is one of the two teams that have qualified from the Oceania to participate at the Netball World Cup.

The Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town, South Africa in 2023, with 16 teams set to be invited to participate including the hosts, as well as the top five teams in the World Netball World Rankings as of the qualifying date of 12th August 2022.

Photo Credit: Mai TV