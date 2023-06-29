Tonga Netball Association to offer special deals to Tala fans

TNA posted a notice on their official Facebook page that stated “Notice to our TALA supporters who will be joining our girls in Cape Town from July 28th to August 6th 2023!”

“If you have not purchased you game tickets yet, please message us as we may have a sweet deal for you for seats directly behind our team!”

“This offer will be available until Saturday 1st of July! Message us now and we will give you all the details you need to know.”

Tonga will be playing against Fiji in their first game on July 28 before they face Australia in their second game on July 29.

Tonga’s last pool game will be against Zimbabwe on July 31.