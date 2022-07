It was three years on this day, when both teams played in the Pacific Games and Tonga won 48-44.

The Pacific Kingdom’s national netball side posted on their official Facebook page encouraging their supporters to turn up in numbers.

“We will play Samoa this evening 7:30pm. May History Repeat itself.”

“Get behind our Tala’s as we take on Samoa.”

The series starts tonight with Samoa taking Tonga at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Tonga will take on Samoa at 7.30pm (Fiji Time).