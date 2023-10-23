Tonga Netball extends partnership with Netball Australia

Tonga Netball said “Netball Australia Executive General Manager, Glenn Turnor and Head of ODA Sallee Caldwell who were fortunate to have meetings with the Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, Minister of Internal Affairs which Sports comes under, Lord Vaea, Acting Australian High Commission, Erin Gleeso, General Manager of BSP Tong, Marcellina Wolfgram Ha’apai as well as the Netball Partners in Tonga.”

PM Sovaleni extended the Government of Tonga’s gratitude to Australia and their support in many areas but specifically to sports given this visit.

“He also raised his interest in continuous partnership in terms of High Performance in Tonga given the success of Tala but also for other sports.”

“Prime Minister told the traveling party to extend his invite to World Netball’s President Dame Liz Nicholl CBE to visit Tonga and neighboring Netball Countries to see and feel the development and where Netball is at this side of the World,” Tonga Netball said.

Tonga Netball also extended their gratitude to the Prime Minister and all officials whom they have called to meet with the visiting officials.