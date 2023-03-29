Tonga netball officials under-go Coach and Umpire Foundation training

The training is provided under the Defence Australia workshops for Sporting Partners in Tonga including, Tonga Netball

The training saw officials from Vava’u, Ha’apai, ‘Eua, and from Tongatapu Representatives from Sports Bodies of various Ministries, Public Enterprises and NGO’s, Teachers of Higi School and Primary Schools, Sports Leaders of Villages attend.

Chief Executive Officer of Tonga Netball Salote Sisifa told participants that the training is “Very timely as Tonga Netball in partnership with our partners from Netball Australia look to give our implementation of our deliveries a facelift so that we are able to bridge the gap between our Netball on the ground career paths and High Performance and a strong Foundation is key. As good as Tala are doing , we must catch on so that our local programmes see light at the end of the tunnel and see career paths that lead right through to the highest achievement of any Tongan Netball player in representing Tonga in Tala . “

Nikita Hellmuth said, “We are very happy to be here to deliver this training which we’ve done in Fiji , this sports diplomacy in partnership with the Australian Defence hopes to equip each one of you with basic foundation skills to return with to the various groups you represent and pass on the knowledge ”

The training is fully funded by the Australian Defence by which each participant will also receive a Netball starter kit as well & First Aid Kit.

The week-long training will end Saturday 1 April with a Come and Try at Teufaiva Stadium.