Tonga Netball works closely with Team Up program

Team Up is a sports development program that aims to fund activities that use sports as a method to develop and instill life skills in the people of Tonga.

Tonga Netball said “Malo ‘aupito to @TeamUpProgram for spending the day with us at @TongaNetball.”

“It was lovely to get to know the Team Up staff and learn more about the different ways we can better communicate and promote the impacts of our One Netball program.”

“We look forward to using all we have learnt to help all Tongans be the best they can be through netball.”

Funded by the Australian Government, the program will promote community-level development in Tonga and across the Pacific for another two years.

Team Up runs activities in communities, schools, and sporting settings, using sport to bring people together and create opportunities. They range from initiatives that attract women and girls to participate in traditionally male-dominated sports, seek to address gender-based violence, and enable people with disabilities to participate.