 

Tonga outclass Fiji Pearls to win 59-29

BY: Loop Pacific
10:17, July 21, 2022
The Fiji Pearls were outclassed by Tonga Tala in their second Oceania Netball World Cup Qualifier match in Suva last night.

The Pearls were beaten 59-29.

Fijivillage reports Tonga was ruthless from the start, winning the first quarter by 15-3 and then edged Fiji 33-8 in the second quarter.

Fiji made some changes in the third quarter but it was not enough as Tonga put on more points to lead 48-18.

The Pearls managed to push back in the final quarter but the margin was too wide.

The Tongan supporters turned up in numbers to support their side and it was a festive atmosphere at the venue.

 

Photo Fijivillage  Caption: Tongan Tala players 

     

