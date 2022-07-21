Tonga outclass Fiji Pearls to win 59-29

The Pearls were beaten 59-29.

Fijivillage reports Tonga was ruthless from the start, winning the first quarter by 15-3 and then edged Fiji 33-8 in the second quarter.

Fiji made some changes in the third quarter but it was not enough as Tonga put on more points to lead 48-18.

The Pearls managed to push back in the final quarter but the margin was too wide.

The Tongan supporters turned up in numbers to support their side and it was a festive atmosphere at the venue.

Photo Fijivillage Caption: Tongan Tala players