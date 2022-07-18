Tonga PM praises national netball team

Sovaleni alongside Minister of Foreign Affairs Fekitamoeloa ‘Utoikamanu were present at the naming of the squad last Friday.

In his address, the Tonga PM said “Thank you for your service to the country.”

Being the only female in Cabinet, ‘Utoikamanu reflected on her school years having played netball noting the game has changed over the years .

On behalf of His Majesty’s Government, she told the ladies “you have a whole nation’s prayers and support behind you.”

Head Coach Jaqua Pori Makea Simpson said she is exceptionally proud of the team and the hardwork in training this week, they are ready to do their best next week.

This will be the first team to compete under the name Tala given by Her Majesty Queen Nanasipau’u in May, 2022.

Captain Hulita Haukinima Veve said they’re grateful for the support of family and Tongans worldwide and have a goal to get Tonga qualified for the World Cup 2023 and make history.

Tonga will be taking on Samoa tomorrow at 7.30pm (Fiji Time) in Suva, Fiji.

Tonga Netball Squad:

Hulita Haukinima Veve, Clare Iongi, Kalolaine Luana ‘Aukafolau, Uneeq Palavi, Beyonce Palavi, Marie Hansen, Salote Taufa, Api Taufa, Lucia Grace Fuanonuku, Vika Siulolovao Kaloto, Otolose Tupou I-Aotearoa Fainga’anuku, Halaevalu Moheofo Toutaiolepo

Travelling Reserves:

Peti Keletiola Talanoa, Ana Lupe Kailahi, Silia Lupe Setefano