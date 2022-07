The team caused upsets at the PacificAus Sports Series after defeating Samoa and Fiji in Australia, last month.

The Oceania Netball Series is the qualification tournament for the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa.

The first match is scheduled for the 19th of this month where Fiji faces PNG at 5.30pm (Fiji Time) and Samoa takes on Tonga at 7.30pm (Fiji Time) at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.