The team lost its earlier game against Cook Islands in the grand final of the competition.

Cook Islands grabbed gold in the women’s division after beating Niue.

Tonga Darts Association said the Vanuatu women’s team will play Tonga for bronze, however no updates were received upon print.

Vanuatu Team Official Stu McEwen said newcomers, Tonga proved to be one of the strong contenders in the championship as it tops the men division’s day three classmen.