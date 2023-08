The Tonga National Taekwondo Association said the total medals consisted 3 Gold and 3 Silver.

The Gold medalists were Feaomoeuini Nai, Pauline Lolohea, and ‘Isikeli Sitapa, while Fapiola ‘Alamoti received 2 Silver medals and Samuela Moala one Silver medal.

The team was coached by Paula Sitapa.