Tonga scoops gold in Men’s weightlifting 96kg

The 23-year-old NZ born lifter has been impressive in his performance.

He once represented NZ in the Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent in 2018.

In other categories of the event, Australia’s Darcy Kay won the women's 71 kg competition today with Beau Garrett adding to the team’s haul with men's 89kg gold.

The women's 76kg title also went to Australia too, courtesy of Olivia Kelly.

In the badminton hall, Tahiti won the mixed team gold medal as they ended the round robin stage with five victories from five.

New Caledonia claimed silver and Wallis and Futuna the bronze.

The New Caledonians tasted gold in the triathlon mixed relay as they came home in front of Tahiti and Fiji respectively.

Tahiti's Benjamin Zorgnotti won the men's aquathlon, consisting of a run-swim-run, while the women's event went to Guam's Manami Iijima-Martin.

The Pacific Mini Games will end on Saturday.