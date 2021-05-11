 

Tonga sports body awaits Tokyo Olympics confirmation

BY: Loop Pacific
11:23, May 11, 2021
The Tonga Sports Association and National Olympic Committee is waiting for the International Olympic Committee to confirm the number of athletes that will represent the kingdom in their respective sports at the Tokyo Olympics.

TASANOC Secretary General Takitoa Taumoepeau said several sports had their qualifying events cancelled.

So far, only the International Federation for Swimming has approved two universality places for Tonga, for one female and one male swimmer.

“The Tonga Swimming Federation will name and confirm the two swimmers in the coming weeks,” said Takitoa.

Depending on the confirmation of Universality Places for the other sports, Takitoa said Team Tonga is looking at around 8-9 Athletes with 12 Officials.

Two athletes that have been confirmed so far to represent Tonga at the Olympics are Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua, both participating in Taekwondo. 

     

