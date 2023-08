The Tala slumped to a 72-46 defeat to one of the title favourites England in their first match of the second stage of pool play.

Unique Palavi had another strong game, shooting 41 goals from 43 attempts.

She has 186 goals so far, two behind Australia's Sophie Garbin.

Fiji meanwhile, lost 89-28 to England in Cape Town.

Both teams have a rest day on Wednesday local time.