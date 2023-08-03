Tonga Tala players make it into top 10 statistics ratings at the Netball World Cup

The team’s star goal shooter, Uneeq Palavi is currently second in the Goal/Attempts table.

Palavi managed to score 186 goals out of 203 attempts in the competition so far.

She is trailing behind Aussie star, Sophie Garbin who is leading with ladder after scoring 188 goals out of 207 attempts.

Tonga’s Centre, Hulita Veve is currently ranked 3rd with 16 points in the intercepts table.

Veve is trailing behind Courtney Bruce of Australia, who is in second with 19 points.

Felistus Kwangwa of Zimbabwe currently leads with 22 points.

Also making it into the stats table is no stranger to the sport, Former Australian rep and now representing Tonga, is Mo’onia Gerrard.

Gerrard is tenth in the penalties table with 46 points.

Tonga is currently second in Group A with 4 points right behind leaders of the group, Australia with 6 points.