Tonga women’s sporting body receives financial assistance from New Zealand

The assistance was approved by New Zealand High Commissioner Tiffany Babington, to support TWWSA’s project of “teaching the fundamentals of strength training in relation to sports and wellness by promoting the knowledge of nutrition, health awareness and bodybuilding as a method to empower women for their confidence and resilience”.

The sport of bodybuilding, rugby and educating women on proper nutrition are rarely taught in Tonga.

TWWSA aims to help develop girls’ sense of self-worth, confidence, set health boundaries and to also create future strong female leaders.

In doing so, TWWSA hopes to encourage more young girls and women to compete in these sports and represent Tonga nationally and internationally.

TWWSA is wanting to develop a private safe place, in which women can train and be educated on mental and physical health.

By having the New Zealand fund support them, TWWSA can move one step closer to fulfilling its aim.

Photo NZ High Commission Viki Fiefia TWWSA President (Left) and Ryan Brown First Secretary, New Zealand High Commission Office