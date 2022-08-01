 

Tongan PM hails Tongan Tala

BY: Loop Pacific
12:12, August 1, 2022
8 reads

Tonga's Prime Minister has commended the country's netball team for qualifying for the 2023 Netball World Cup.

Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni said the Government is throwing its full support behind the team.

It's the first time Tonga has qualified for the World Cup after beating Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands in the Oceania qualifiers.

Coach Jaqua Pori-Makea-Simpson said it was a big step forward for women's sport in the Kingdom.

"Definitely a landmark moment for us bringing women sport to the forefront in a male-dominated space in Tonga, and I think some of the success from our teams doesn't just come from them being really talented netballers but they're increadible and outstanding ambassadors for other young women.

"And that's what's exciting is that it's not just about sport, it's about empowering young ladies."

 

Photo: Netball Fiji  Caption: The Tongan Tala after their fantastic effort in Suva 

 

     

Source: 
Press Release
Tags: 
Tongan Tala
Netball
Oceania Qualifiers
World Cup
  • 8 reads