Tongan PM hails Tongan Tala

Hu'akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni said the Government is throwing its full support behind the team.

It's the first time Tonga has qualified for the World Cup after beating Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands in the Oceania qualifiers.

Coach Jaqua Pori-Makea-Simpson said it was a big step forward for women's sport in the Kingdom.

"Definitely a landmark moment for us bringing women sport to the forefront in a male-dominated space in Tonga, and I think some of the success from our teams doesn't just come from them being really talented netballers but they're increadible and outstanding ambassadors for other young women.

"And that's what's exciting is that it's not just about sport, it's about empowering young ladies."

Photo: Netball Fiji Caption: The Tongan Tala after their fantastic effort in Suva