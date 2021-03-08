Tongan students to benefit from Team Up Sports Programme

Team Up helps people realize their full potential through sports.

The primary focus is on women, girls and people with disabilities.

Australian High Commissioner Adrian Morrison said students can benefit a lot from the programme.

"Event is an opportunity for children to sample the fun of participating in these four great sports, to have fun, but also to benefit from regular exercise, to learn about healthy diets, to embody the respect and the honesty that defines true sports people and to realize the rewards of discipline and teamwork.”

Under the programme, the partnerships supported in Tonga are Tonga Table Tennis Federation and the International Table Tennis Federation, the Tonga Netball Association and Netball Australia, Tonga Football Association and the Oceania Football Confederation, and the National Rugby League in Tonga with the Australian Rugby League Commission.

Morrison acknowledged the efforts of these sporting organizations to create safe inclusive and equitable spaces for all who enjoy sport.