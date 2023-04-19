Tongan Tala players share impacts of Netball on their lives

Captain, Hulita Haukinima Veve said, “Netball has helped me grow as a person. It has helped me make lifelong friendship and it’s just a team environment that I love going to.”

Also sharing similar experience, Peti Talanoa said, “Netball has helped me travel the world, see different scenes, be part of a new family and to be able to help me learn about my health and wellbeing.”

Star Goal Shooter, Uneeq Palavi said, “Netball has really helped me bring out my confidence and help me make friends and I really like the game.”

The players made the following comments during the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace through collaboration with Netball Australia.

Tonga is also gearing up for the PacificAus Sports Netball Series, which starts on Monday.

Tonga is in Pool B alongside Zambia, Singapore and Kenya.

Pool A to feature Malawi, Fiji, Samoa and PNG.

The team will be facing Singapore in their first game on Monday, 24 April.

They will play against Kenya in their second game on 25 April and Zambia in their final pool game on 26 April.