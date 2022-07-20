Tongan Tala score outstanding win against Samoa

The match between the Polynesian sister teams was a tough showdown after the ladies in red had to come from behind in the second quarter to steal the lead 32-24 since Samoa was leading 17-14 after the first quarter.

Tonga Centre- Hulita Haukinima Veve and Goal Shooter- Uneeq Palavi were the players to watch in last night’s game after assisting the team in extending their lead in the third quarter 50-36.

Samoa was also very competitive from the beginning and throughout the quarters but was enough to keep Tonga from winning the game 69-52.

Tonga will be meeting Fiji in their second game today at 7.30pm (Fiji Time) in Suva.