Tonga's tough task in basketball meet

They start off against New Zealand, before facing Turkmenistan and South Korea.

RNZ Pacific reports key player Marcus Alipate knows from experience that this is a rather different competition from 'traditional' basketball.

"The intrigue [of playing in a competition like this] would be the opportunity to represent the Kingdom of Tonga with these other amazing countries," he said.

"It's a different game but equally challenging and rewarding. Last 3x3 Asia Cup (in 2022), the way the tournament was run to the crowds, with music and playing right on the water was one of the most interesting experiences I've had in my life playing basketball."

Alipate has played at high school and college level in the United States and professionally in both New Zealand and Australia.

Photo file Tonga basketball/Facebook