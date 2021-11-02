Tongatapu goes into lockdown

The changes were announced at a press conference yesterday following the confirmation of the kingdom’s discovery first Covid-19 case at a quarantine facility.

All schools are closed and there are no church gatherings, no kava clubs, no entertainment or any kind of gathering.

“All domestic public transportation shall cease to operate.”

“All liquor licensed trading shall be closed.”

“All licensed businesses and business activities shall be closed except supermarkets and retail shops.”

“All public facilities, events and gathering shall be prohibited.”

“All persons are recommended to observe and promote social distancing at all times and shall use protective clothing at all times.”

Meanwhile the Covid-positive case who arrived on a flight from Christchurch last Wednesday remains asymptomatic, which the chief executive of health, Dr Sialo Akau'ola, has put down to the impact of the vaccine - the person is double vaxxed.