Two black quarterbacks to meet for the first time in a Super Bowl

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes, 27, will face Philadelphia Eagles counterpart Jalen Hurts, 24, in Arizona on 12 February.

BBC reports Mahomes is a previous winner with the Chiefs having triumphed in 2020.

"To be on the world stage with two Black quarterbacks starting, I think it's special," said Mahomes.

Mahomes, who helped guide the Chiefs past the Cincinnati Bengals to reach the Super Bowl, paid tribute to former black quarterbacks including Doug Williams, who was the first to start in and win the NFL's showpiece event with the Washington franchise in 1988.

"I've learned more and more about the history of the black quarterback since I've been in this league. The guys that came before me and Jalen set the stage for this," said Mahomes.

"I think you've seen over time, whenever a guy like Doug Williams, or Michael Vick, or Donovan McNabb go out and play great football, it gives other guys like me and Jalen chances to have this platform and to have this spot on an NFL team."

Hurts, whose Eagles side beat the San Francisco 49ers last week, will become the second black quarterback to feature for the Eagles in a Super Bowl, joining McNabb who played in 2004.

He echoed Mahomes' thoughts on the significance of the occasion.

"I think it's history. I think it's something that's worthy of being noted and it is history," he said.

"It's come a long way. I think it's only been seven African American quarterbacks to play in the Super Bowl, so to be the first for something is pretty cool. I know it will be a good one."

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after an AFC wild card playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Photo: Photosport