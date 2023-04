Palavi scored the highest points after scoring a total of 67 goals, enabling her side to beat Samoa 79-53.

The game showcased tough competition from both teams but Tonga proved to be the toughest and led after the first quarter 23-10.

This is before the team extended their lead 45-17 in the second quarter and stayed in the lead right after the third quarter 66-30.

Tonga will face Fiji in the semifinals and Samoa will also Singapore in the same round.

Both games will be held tonight.