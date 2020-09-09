US Open: Naomi Osaka books semifinal showdown against American hope Jennifer Brady

Osaka, the former No 1-ranked played who won the U.S. Open two years ago, played far cleaner tennis than her opponent in a 6-3, 6-4 win over 93rd-ranked Shelby Rogers.

Rogers finished with 27 unforced errors, Osaka with eight.

Earlier, Brady, the 28th seed, defeat Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan 6-3, 6-2.

Brady has never been this far at a major tournament but has split her two previous matches against Osaka, winning in 2014 before the Japanese star squared the ledger four years later.