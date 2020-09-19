Venus and Peers into Rome Masters semis

Venus and Peers beat the Italian wildcard pair of Lorenzo Sonego and Andrea Vavassori 6-3 3-6 10-7.

The match tie break wasn't quite as dramatic as their 14-12 win over Henri Kontinen and Jan Lennard Struff in the third round, but they did shoot out to a 5-1 lead only to see that evaporate before winning the last three points of the match.

It was a match of relatively few chances with Venus and Peers breaking serve twice from two looks and saving two of the four break points against their serve.

Venus and Peers will face 4th seeds Marcel Granollers of Spain and Argentine Horacio Zeballos in the semi-finals.