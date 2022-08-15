 

White ambushes Tonga

BY: Loop Pacific
06:43, August 15, 2022
As the G1 Climax tournament winds down to its finals this week, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White got the jump on his next opponent, Tama Tonga.

In their final regular match of the tournament White will take on Tonga this Tuesday. White softened Tonga up by hitting repeatedly with a steel chair after their tag team match tonight.  Young Lions tried to intervene but White nailed them as well.

“Ain’t nobody realer than a Guerrilla? Ain’t nobody realer than a Guerrilla?” said White mocking the Guerrillas theme song as he strutted around a decimated Tonga. He then gave a stunned Tonga a Bladerunner to drive home his message.

The tournament’s regular round of action ends on Tuesday. The semi-finals are on Wednesday and the finals on Thursday.

     

