White ambushes Tonga

In their final regular match of the tournament White will take on Tonga this Tuesday. White softened Tonga up by hitting repeatedly with a steel chair after their tag team match tonight. Young Lions tried to intervene but White nailed them as well.

“Ain’t nobody realer than a Guerrilla? Ain’t nobody realer than a Guerrilla?” said White mocking the Guerrillas theme song as he strutted around a decimated Tonga. He then gave a stunned Tonga a Bladerunner to drive home his message.

The tournament’s regular round of action ends on Tuesday. The semi-finals are on Wednesday and the finals on Thursday.