Wimbledon to decide on Russian players participation

Russian and Belarusian players have been allowed to compete on the regular ATP and WTA Tours but not under the name or flag of their countries following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia was also banned from defending its Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup team titles.

British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston had said last month that he would not be comfortable with a "Russian athlete flying the Russian flag" and winning Wimbledon in London.

He added that U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev may have to provide assurances that he does not support Russian president Vladimir Putin if he is to compete.

Wimbledon will be held from June 27-July 10.

Photo: PHOTOSPORT Caption: Daniil Medvedev