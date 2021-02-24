The world's largest cricket stadium to host India-England Test

The teams are set to play the third Test match in the ongoing series at the stadium on Wednesday.

The venue, also known as Sardar Patel stadium, in Ahmedabad city of India's western state of Gujarat has been recently rebuilt.

Both teams have won a Test each in the four-match series.

Players from both teams have been training at the newly-built stadium, which can seat 110,000 spectators. But only 55,000 fans will be allowed in the two Tests to be played at the venue due to Covid restrictions.

This day-night pink ball Test will be the first international match hosted at the stadium since November 2015 when it was demolished for reconstruction work.

Cricketers from India and England have been sharing pictures on social media, praising the new facilities at the stadium.

The massive venue is spread across 63 acres and has four entry points. It has multiple dressing rooms, indoor practice pitches, outdoor pitches and even a dormitory that can house 40 athletes. There are individual spaces for coaches, physiotherapists and trainers.