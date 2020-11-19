Apple to pay $113m to settle iPhone 'batterygate'

Thirty-three US states claimed that Apple had done this to drive users into buying new devices.

Millions of people were affected when the models of iPhone 6 and 7 and SE were slowed down in 2016 in a scandal that was dubbed batterygate.

Apple declined to comment, however, it has previously said the phones were slowed to preserve aging battery life.

The deal is separate from a proposed settlement Apple reached in March to pay affected iPhone owners up to $500m in a class action lawsuit.

In 2016 Apple updated software on models of the iPhone 6, 7 and SE - which throttled chip speeds on aging phones.