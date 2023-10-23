Instagram sorry for adding 'terrorist' to some Palestinian user bios

Meta said it fixed a problem "that briefly caused inappropriate Arabic translations" in some of its products.

"We sincerely apologise that this happened," it told the BBC.

The platform has also faced accusations of suppressing content voicing support for Palestinians during the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Some users say they have been "shadow banned" on Instagram over pro-Palestinian posts. This is when a platform intervenes to make sure posts do not appear in other people's feeds.

The users claim 24-hour posts on Stories referencing the conflict have had fewer views than others and that their accounts cannot be found as easily in search.

The tech giant acknowledged a bug had affected Stories but said it had nothing to do with subject matter.