Netflix to include mobile games for subscribers

In a letter to investors, it said it was in the early stages of expanding into games and those for mobile would be added to the platform first.

"The time is right to learn more about how our members value games," it said on Tuesday.

But Netflix shares dipped in after-hours trading after it missed a target on subscriptions.

The California-based company said it expects to sign up 3.5 million new customers in the three months to the end of September - less than the 5.86 million analysts had estimated.

"Covid has created some lumpiness in our membership growth (higher growth in 2020, slower growth this year), which is working its way through," it said in its latest financial update.

"We continue to focus on improving our service for our members and bringing them the best stories from around the world."

It now counts more than 209 million paid-up members in total, having seen a surge in sign-ups when consumers were spending more time at home during coronavirus-related lockdowns.