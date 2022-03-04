Netflix pauses future projects in Russia

The company said it was assessing the impact of the current invasion of Ukraine.

Filming for the production of Russian language series Zato will be halted.

Elsewhere in tech, cloud computing company Oracle also said it has suspended operations in Russia.

The two companies are the latest US technology firms to take action against Russia as attacks on Ukraine's cities have escalated.

On Tuesday, Apple also announced that it was halting sales in Russia.

Oracle's announcement on Twitter came three hours after Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation tweeted the company, calling for support.