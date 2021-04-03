OPPO unveils promo for new line of Find X3 5G smartphones

All three of the Find X3 series smartphones went on pre-sale on Thursday.

In a statement, the company said it would donate $50 to the non-profit body, Reef Restoration Foundation, on behalf of each individual who purchased one of the new phones using the link on the Recolour The Reef site.

As announced on 17 March, OPPO has partnered with The Reef Restoration Foundation to build an augmented reality app to raise awareness of the necessity to save the Great Barrier Reef.

The Recolour The Reef site shows a 3D digital rendering of the coral networks that constitute the reef.

"The limited edition Gift With Purpose bundles allow Aussies who want to get their hands on the new OPPO flagship the opportunity to adopt coral grown on the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef," the company said.

"On purchasing the new bundle, buyers are issued a coral adoption certificate, complete with their name and ongoing updates on the growth of the coral.

They also receive further information about the work that Reef Restoration Foundation is doing to improve the health and resilience of the Great Barrier Reef."