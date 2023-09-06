TikTok opens Dublin data centre to ease China spying fears

The firm says European users' data is now migrating to servers in Dublin, as part of its ongoing response to data privacy concerns around the video-sharing app's links to China.

TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, says it has never given data to Beijing.

Critics fear that the Chinese state could request access anytime.

The video-sharing giant is also allowing a European security company access to audit cyber-security and data protection controls.

TikTok has called this "Project Clover", nodding to the pivotal role that Ireland is playing. It is running in parallel with "Project Texas", which involved promising similar measures to US lawmakers in 2020.

Earlier this year TikTok faced a number of government restrictions on its use on cyber-security and privacy grounds.

A spate of institutions decided to ban the app from officials' devices, including the UK government, the European Parliament, the European Commission, and the EU Council.