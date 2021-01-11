Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

Twitter said the decision was made "after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account".

It comes amid a Big Tech purge of the online platforms used by Mr Trump and his supporters.

Some lawmakers and celebrities have been calling for years on Twitter to ban Mr Trump altogether.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama tweeted on Thursday that the Silicon Valley giants should stop enabling Mr Trump's "monstrous behaviour" and permanently expel him.

Mr Trump was locked out of his account for 12 hours on Wednesday after he called the people who stormed the US Capitol "patriots".

Hundreds of his supporters entered the complex as the US Congress attempted to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. The ensuing violence led to the deaths of four civilians and a police officer.

Twitter warned then that it would ban Mr Trump "permanently" if he breached the platform's rules again.

After being allowed back on Twitter, Mr Trump posted two tweets on Friday that the company cited as the final straws.

In one, he wrote: "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"

Twitter said this tweet "is being interpreted as further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an 'orderly transition'".

In the next, the president tweeted: "To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th."

Twitter said this was "being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate".

Twitter said both of these tweets were "in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy".