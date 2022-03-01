Ukraine crisis: Google Maps live traffic data turned off in country

The app displays this information by collecting anonymous data from Android smartphones, which shows how busy roads and different places are.

But it has now been switched off in the region temporarily to protect users.

Google confirmed the move to the BBC, having told Reuters it took the action for the safety of local communities, after consulting regional authorities.

Although traffic data has been disabled, normal maps navigation features are still functioning properly in the area.

Data like this has long been used by people involved in desktop detection surrounding significant events.

Open-source intelligence

OSINT, or open-source intelligence, involves ordinary people using data available online, such as information about traffic or satellite images, to piece together a picture of what's happening on the ground.

For instance, live traffic data on Google Maps is updated as a result of smartphones sending anonymised location information to Google. If lots of phone signals seem to be slow-moving or stationary (because of being stuck in traffic) the app updates to indicate roads are congested.

Benjamin Strick, director of investigations for the Centre for Information Resilience, told the BBC that while this information is useful, it's not giving us the full picture.

"It can be useful in verifying content to answer integral questions such as where something was filmed, where it happened, when it happened, and what's in it," he said.

"But sometimes that can be a little risky with misinterpretation.

"Some people might see a line of light on radar imagery, and assume it's a traffic build-up. We've seen this online where people look at past imagery - and I've noticed that, actually, it's just power lines.

"So that's really tricky, because it can create headlines. It's really important to just double-verify everything and question everything."