World’s Longest Ever Non-stop One Day Cyber Event

Get Safe Online Global24 is a unique, international collaboration organised by the UK-based international organisation, Get Safe Online.

Leveraging the resources, expertise and passion of the Get Safe Online team and its many international partners, the event will link the countries around the world where Get Safe Online operates, including provision of Pacific, Caribbean Island and UK-based websites, Ambassador Programmes and other resources.

The proposed timeline for global activities kick off in Fiji at 11am on Thursday 15 October where the event will bring together a panel of representatives from the business community and a panel of online security experts. The panel event will be officially opened by the United Kingdom’s Deputy High Commissioner to Fiji, Paul Welsh. The panel’s discussions will last one hour, after which Fiji “hands off” the event to the next stop on the global “relay” which will be Samoa. The live feed will be available on each Pacific Island country’s Get Safe Online Facebook page.

Every hour for 24 hours, Get Safe Online team members and country partners will work together in a closely co-ordinated live stream that will help provide free, practical, unbiased advice aimed at protecting people from online harms such as fraud, identity theft and various kinds of online abuse. Anyone who logs into the Facebook feed will be able to listen and watch, gaining valuable information and insight into ways they can protect themselves from online safety and security threats. To access the Global24 event, log into Get Safe Online’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/GetSafeOnline/. This online event begins at 11am Fiji time.

Get Safe Online member countries in the Pacific include Fiji, Kiribati, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, Tonga and Vanuatu. Each of these countries will be featured during the 24-hour event, as well as Get Safe Online member countries in the Caribbean. Each country is managing its own event, highlighting their own priorities in terms of online safety and security.

Whether it’s back-to-basics tips on the main things people and businesses need to do to keep themselves safe, or advice on particular issues faced by respective regions, numerous online safety and security issues will be covered. Simple but effective ways in which individuals and businesses can spread the word on online safety in their communities will also be presented and discussed during the Facebook feed.