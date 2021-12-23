Zee-Sony merger will create an Indian entertainment giant

The merged entity will include more than 75 television channels, film assets and two streaming platforms.

It is poised to become a major player in the country's fast-growing entertainment industry, challenging rivals such as Walt Disney's Hotstar.

India has more than 900 million TV viewers and some 800 channels.

These channels offer a variety of shows ranging from sports, melodramas to reality television.

As per the merger, which was announced on Tuesday, the combined entity will be nearly 51% owned by Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). It will be headed by Zee's Chief Executive Officer Punit Goenka after a 90-day due diligence period.

Mr Goenka called the deal a "significant milestone".

"The combined company will create a comprehensive entertainment business, enabling us to serve our consumers with wider content choices across platforms," he said, according to an official release.