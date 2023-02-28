‘Already traumatised’ - Pacific medical team helps Tongan workers

“We‘ve got a group of Tongan people who have come here who have also experienced 12 months ago the earthquake and tsunami in Tonga. They are already traumatised from that event a year ago," says the Pasifika Medical Association Chief Executive Debbie Sorensen.

“In Tonga following the volcano, every time a truck went past a house people were frightened because the house would shake, and they felt that another volcano or tsunami might happen.

“In Hawke's Bay over the weekend it started raining again, and a lot of these young people were frightened that they were going to have to run for their lives again, swim out of windows again, swim out of buildings."

PMN News reports ​Sorensen says the PACMAT team of 12 language specialists and mental health professionals are themselves feeling the strain of the conditions. ​

“They’re tired. You know they’ve been working for 10 days without a break.

"The work is emotional and stressful, seeing people in distress who have lost everything, who have nothing is very upsetting."

But despite that, Sorensen says having Pacific responders on the ground has helped ease the worries of Pacific communities impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Sorenson says as part of the relief efforts, their team has been working with communities to educate them in dealing with mental health.

“For people who haven’t had much sleep, their minds are so busy reliving what happened during the cyclone. So it’s important teaching them techniques we know to help you slow down, relax and sleep.​

“Practicing your breathing, slowing down you heart by breathing slowly. Making sure when you go to bed you stop going on social media. You’re not using alcohol or drinking too much coffee at night that might keep you awake longer."

PMA staff are encountering traumatised Pacific workers in Hawkes Bay. Photo/Pacific Medical Association Group Facebook Page​