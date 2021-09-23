‘Planting one million trees by 2023’ initiative commences in Tonga

The launch is part of National Climate Change Awareness week.

The initiative is a target under Tonga’s Second National Determined Contribution (NDC).

Tonga submitted its Second NDC, in December 2020 with ambitious targets for mitigation and adaptation; one of its cross-cutting targets is the establishment of a forest inventory as a prerequisite to identify a greenhouse gas emission target for Tonga’s Third NDC in 2025, and planting one million trees by 2023.

Although it is hard to quantify this target through collaboration and partnership with other stakeholders stakeholders can identify the kind of trees and amount of Carbon Dioxide, trees can absorb to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gases in Tonga.

Not only that, but build resilience to coastal inundation and erosion, reduce soil erosion, promote food security, promote good health and sustain livelihoods.

Lucy Joyce, the British High Commissioner to Tonga was the guest of honour.

Other guests included Losaline Ma’asi the Member of Parliament for Tongatapu 5 and also the Madam Chair of the Parliament Standing Committee on Environment and Climate Change.

The tree planting commenced with planting of ornamental plants at the Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga compound at ‘Ahau.

The United Kingdom through the British High Commissioner to Tonga provided seedlings which included fruit trees, traditional, medicinal, ornamental, coastal and commercial plants.

High Commissioner Joyce said they are pleased to be able to play a modest part in contributing towards the Kingdom of Tonga’s Nationally Determined Contribution of planting one million trees by 2023’.

The Department is looking forward to continuous support in assisting Tonga to meet its target.

Photo supplied