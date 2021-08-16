‘You’ve got this’: World reacts with shock and anger after Wallabies great stabbed in home invasion

The 47-year-old former back rower — who played 60 Tests for Australia and now coaches Tonga — is in a serious condition after reportedly being stabbed in the stomach during a home invasion in Brisbane overnight.

The news was met with shock, sadness and anger from all over the world as many took to social media to send well-wishes.

Kefu played 60 times for the Wallabies, including winning the World Cup in 1999 and scoring a matchwinning and Bledisloe Cup-winning try in 2001.

He made 103 appearances for the Queensland Reds during his career before moving to Japan and eventually taking up coaching, and is currently the head coach of the Tongan national team.

Kefu is clinging to life after being stabbed in his Brisbane home while trying to defend his family during a reported break in.

The former back rower was at home when three people broke into his family home in Coorparoo at 3am on Monday morning.

According to Channel 7, Kefu was stabbed in the stomach after the family confronted the men and a brawl erupted.

Seven ambulance crews attended the scene and he was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital and is in a serious condition with abdominal wounds.

He has been in surgery all morning.

Kefu’s wife, son and daughter were injured during the frenzy and were also taken to hospital.

His wife suffered a significant arm injury, while his son suffered lacerations to his back and abdominals and his daughter a hand injury.

