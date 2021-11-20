“Digicel’s Christmas Celebration| Santa Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony”

Only 10 days after the country came out of Lockdown due to a COVID scare, Digicel reminded the community what it means to share the joys of Christmas once again with each other. This year’s umbrella campaign themed ‘Let’s Reconnect this Christmas’ reflects the essence of Christmas in Tonga, one that is shared together with family, friends and through faith at church. The concept is all about bringing family and friends together no matter where they are in the world.

This is exactly what Digicel did with their Annual Santa Parade, which went from The Taufa’ahau Wharf in Nuku’alofa to the Digicel Square in the CBD at 5.30pm. At the Digicel Square, kids and families were treated from 4pm with games like spin the wheel, face painting, bouncy castles and entertainment. There were free giveaways and spot prizes throughout the afternoon. At 6pm, Santa arrived at the Digicel Square and the Christmas festivities began. Hundreds of children lined up for gifts from Santa.

The crowd at the Digicel square was the largest that Digicel has ever seen in 13 years. The event finished off with the lighting of the biggest ever Christmas tree in Tonga at 7.30pm. Kids were also treated with a large fireworks display to close out the night. The whole event was live streamed so that friends and families in the outer islands and overseas could enjoy it. The event was all about celebrating and offering to one another the gift of love, hope and joy

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga’s CEO, said; “This year’s Annual Santa Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony attracted the largest crowd we have ever seen. It just reinforces what is important to Tongans this Christmas, which is the joy of celebrating together with family and friends. It means that once again we are reminded that God, Family and Community is at the heart of what Tongans value. We are so pleased to be able to provide this opportunity for our community to reconnect this Christmas.”

Photo supplied Caption: A large crowd gathered at Digicel Square yesterday evening for the launch of Digicel Tonga's Christmas Campaign