“Let’s Reconnect this Christmas| Mango Tree Centre prize giving

Santa and the Digicel team visited the Gifted Children at Mango Tree centre putting smiles on their faces by providing personalized Christmas gifts for each child and refreshments for all who attended their Annual prize giving. This marks the 8th consecutive year that Digicel has supported the Mango Tree Centre for Gifted children at their annual prize giving.

Digicel is proud of its partnership with the Mango Tree Centre and the relationship with all the gifted children. Digicel has provided sponsorship in the form of monthly petrol allowances to get the children from home to the centre. It also provides free internet and mobile phone service for Mango Tree Centre staff. Earlier this year Digicel staff painted the facility to make it better for the children.

Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga’s CEO, said; “Digicel is blessed as a team and as an organization to be able to be a part of the Annual Prize giving on this special day year on year. It is a privilege to be a part of such a meaningful cause and one that as a team here in Tonga we are completely committed to. Digicel values the partnership with Mango Tree Centre and the work that Pastor ‘Amanaki and his wife Ofa are doing for these special children here at Mango Tree Centre. Digicel have seen firsthand the incredible work that is going into the programs run at the Centre for these children and the care provided to them.”

Photo supplied