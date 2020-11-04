1 to 2 cyclones forecast to affect Tonga

The cyclone season began on Sunday, 1 November and will end on 30 April 2021.

A statement said historical records indicate that Tonga could expect at least 1 cyclone and at most 3 cyclones to occur with a moderate chance (60%) of at least 1 Severe Tropical Cyclone occurring.

Any tropical cyclones passing close to the country, associated active cloud and rain bands may occasionally affect Tonga with marked rainfall and possible flooding, including sea flooding of low‐lying coastal areas.

Tropical cyclones affecting Tonga in the 2020/2021 season should expect to be mostly coming from the West and NW (Fiji Area – 60%) and the rest from the North, East and Northeast.

About 4 to 6 named Tropical Cyclones are expected for the South West Pacific in the 2020/2021 season with 1 to 3 reaching severe intensity (Category 3 to 5).

Tropical Cyclone formation area will be shifted to the warmer ocean temperatures in the Australia and Papua New Guinea regions.

Current dynamics indicate the first tropical cyclone activity for the season in the South West Pacific could be around the beginning to mid-December 2020.

The 2020/21 Cyclone Season will almost certainly bring above average rainfall to all part of Tonga during the cyclone season due to La Nina conditions. In some cases, the average monthly rainfall can double.

Photo file