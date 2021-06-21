10 arrested over fatal stabbing of Tongan RSE worker in Blenheim

They have been charged with a range of charges including murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault and disorderly behaviour.

The first of those charged will appear in the Blenheim District Court today, Police said in a statement.

The scenes are no longer cordoned off but Police will continue to have an active presence in the area as they continue their investigation into the incident.

Initial indications suggest the altercation was between local RSE (Recognised Seasonal Employer) workers and members of the Rebels gang from outside Marlborough.

The two people in hospital remain in a serious condition.

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham says further arrests are likely as Police continue to investigate.

“We acknowledge that today’s (Sunday) incident will be concerning to the wider community. Police can assure the community that violent crimes will not be tolerated, and we will hold those who offend to account.”

Police continue to ask that anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen anything that could assist the investigation to get in touch.

A dedicated portal has been set up to allow anyone with images or recordings to upload this information.

It can be accessed via https://alaia.nzpolice.org/(link is external)

Photo file