Radio Nukua’lofa 88.6FM reports all the cases are showing mild symptoms because the adult positive cases are double vaccinated for Covid-19.

Tonga is now reporting 34 cases and one recovery.

The targeted vaccination population numbers are:

First Dose of AstraZeneca - 98%.

Second Dose of AstraZeneca - 89%.

Booster Dose of Pfizer - 8,200 people.

Also school classes done through radio started today.

