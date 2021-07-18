11 year old boy among 8 arrested by Tonga Police over illicit drugs

Police said the boy was caught with a utensil for smoking drugs during a raid at a residence in Pahu.

The boy and other suspects were arrested from four different locations on Tongatapu between Monday, 28 June 2021 and Wednesday, 14 July 2021.

7 suspects are in their early twenties to mid-thirties.

Police seized 153 cannabis plants uprooted from a bush allotment at Vaini, 15.93 grams of methamphetamine, and over $8,000 pa’anga.

“There is a real concern for the involvement of youth in drugs activities and my message is, walk away now from drugs before it’s too late”, said Acting Deputy Commissioner Halatoa Taufa.

Taufa also confirmed that Police seized drugs, utensils, and a large amount of cash from the driver in the road crash that claimed the 20- year-old male youth’s life on 4 July on Taufa’ahau Road opposite Hu’atolitoli Prison.

Taufa acknowledged the partnership with the communities and encouraged anyone who may have information about drugs to please come forward or contact phone 740-1660 or 922.

Photo supplied Tonga Police