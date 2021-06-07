15 arrested in Tonga police crackdown on illicit drugs

The raids were conducted between Monday, 24 May and Monday, 31 May by the Drug Enforcement Team in Kolofo’ou, Ha’ateiho, Tofoa, and Ma’ufanga.

Police also seized 4.69 grams of methamphetamine, drug utensils, electronic devices, and cash.

Among those arrested were 13 males and 2 females aged 22 to 46 years old.

Criminal charges have been laid including for unlawful possession of illicit drugs, destruction of evidence and for resisting arrest.

“Police will continue to target drugs related activities and I urge the public to continue to support Police by sharing information,” said Detective Acting Deputy Commissioner Halatoa Taufa.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information about drug related offences, to please come forward or contact phone 7401660 or 922.

Photo supplied